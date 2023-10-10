Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Oct. 10 show from the WWE Performance Center: John Cena corners Carmelo Hayes for his match against Bron Breakker, who will be managed for the night by Paul Heyman. Did we mention that NXT is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite tonight?

Which is why tonight’s card also features Cody Rhodes making a BIG announcement, Roxanne Perez taking on Asuka, Tyler Bate teaming with Brawling Brutes for a Pub Rules match against Gallus, and more (GONG)!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 10