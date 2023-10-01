Becky Lynch tore her arm up at No Mercy

Becky Lynch entered last night’s (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) No Mercy premium live event in Bakersfield, California as the NXT women’s champion and she left as NXT women’s champion. Along the way, though, Tiffany Stratton gave her one hell of an Extreme Rules fight.

And that meant leaving with some wounds.

Like, for instance, a gash she suffered on her arm at some point in the match. The gash was deep enough that Fightful Select reports it required 11 stitches to close, which sounds about right when you look at it.

You absolutely can look at it too, because Lynch herself posted it on social media. Fair warning: when you click through you’re going to see the inside of her arm.

That is gnarly.

There will be no resting for Lynch, however, as she is now scheduled to travel to San Jose for Monday Night Raw this week, where she will defend her NXT women’s championship against Tegan Nox.

The price of being The Man, I guess.