A few weeks ago, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, working as a tag team known as The Dyad in The Schism stable, were released by WWE. It left Joe Gacy and Ava Raine alone to continue their work with only two roots in the one tree.

Now, that looks to be over too, as we saw in a video played during No Mercy last night (Sept. 30, 2023) from Bakersfield, California:

Gacy responded to Ava saying she still believes in him by shouting “No, Ava, all hope is gone. This wasn’t the right family for you. The Schism is dead. So go.”

He followed up by saying to no one in particular, “I have to find my purpose.”

Ava took to social media to share her heartbreak over this:

What’s next for her? And him? We’ll have to wait and see on that.

