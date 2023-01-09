Updated list of entrants in the Royal Rumble matches

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw gave us a few more names to add to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches scheduled for the Premium Live Event of the same name on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

On the men’s side, Baron Corbin declared his intention to win before mixing it up with Kevin Owens. He lost that match, of course.

Later, Austin Theory told Seth Rollins he plans on winning the match, to which Rollins responded in kind. From the sounds of it, they won’t wrestle at the show outside of that.

Also in? Bobby Lashley, who made his return in the same segment to put the boots to Theory and declare he’ll be the one winning.

Meanwhile, the women’s side saw the likes of Candice LeRae say she wants to win the Rumble but with Rhea Ripley providing push back. Both appear to be in.

That gives us the following for both matches:

Men’s

Kofi Kingston

Ricochet

Austin Theory

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Women’s