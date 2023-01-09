The Judgment Day will challenge The Usos for the WWE tag team titles

The Bloodline once again invaded Monday Night Raw this week in Alabama, getting after Kevin Owens and generally making life worse for Adam Pearce. The latter’s response to yet another intrusion was to book a Tag Team Turmoil match for the main event featuring five teams, with the winners promised a shot at The Usos and the WWE tag team titles at a future date.

Here’s how the match, which is essentially a Gauntlet match for tag teams, played out:

In the opener, Finn Balor & Damian Priest scored a win over Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows when Balor surprised Anderson with a roll up just after Gallows had run wild off a hot tag.

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin were out next, and they came out hot but were ultimately no match for The Judgment Day, as Balor pinned Alexander.

Alpha Academy were next, and they appeared poised to win until Otis screwed up and rocked his own partner. Priest used the edge to pin him. After, though, Balor’s ribs were messed up and Pearce forced them to make a choice between forfeiting or having Dominik Mysterio replace him. So they chose to sub in Dom.

That brought out the final squad, The Street Profits, who were getting to pick the bones. Except they didn’t pick any bones. They couldn’t get the job done despite the fact that Priest had spent over 50 minutes in the ring and Dom was just recently released from prison! Of course, Rhea Ripley helped The Judgment Day cheat to win, putting Dom’s feet on the ropes, but hey, that’s the benefit of being in a group like this.

The Usos instantly hit the scene to have a staredown and that’s how they faded out.

Excited for this, whenever it happens?