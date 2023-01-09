Mandy Rose to address controversial WWE firing on Tamron Hall show

Since WWE had her drop the NXT Women’s championship and fired her the next day, Mandy Rose has mostly been in the news thanks to the success of the project that got her fired: Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno, aka Mandy Sacs) reportedly grossed $1 million in subscription fees from the site where she posts photos & videos that were too hot for WWE to handle.

That’ll probably change this week. Mandy’s bank account will probably come up when she guests on former MSNBC & Today host Tamron Hall’s eponymous syndicated talk show tomorrow (Tues., Jan. 10). What else will?

THIS WEEK ON "Tamron Hall":



TUES: EXCLUSIVE with Former WWE's @mandysacs.

The tease on Hall’s website gives us more of an indication of how Rose’s release will be discussed:

Tamron has an exclusive interview with former WWE’s MANDY SACCOMANNO addressing her controversial firing from the WWE. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee, actress and comedian MARGARET CHO stops by to chat about her new comedy tour “Live and LIVID.” Plus, an All-New Shop Tam Fam!!

Ready for Mandy’s take on this controversy?