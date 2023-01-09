WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 9, 2023) from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza scheduled for later this month in San Antonio.

Advertised for tonight: Alexa Bliss will explain why she attacked Bianca Belair the way she did during their Raw women’s championship match last week. Elsewhere, we’ll find out what’s next for United States Champion Austin Theory. Plus, we’re inching closer to Royal Rumble and we can reasonably expect updates on entrants in the men’s and women’s matches. All that and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 9