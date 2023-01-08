The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Royal Rumble event set to take place on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the company’s annual beginning of the year showcase featuring its most popular gimmick match. It will crown the next number one contender for Roman Reigns, and either the Raw or SmackDown women’s title for the women.

We’re still a few weeks out from showtime and the card has filled out nicely:

Men’s Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston was early to declare for the match a few weeks ago. He has since been joined by Ricochet, who defeated Top Dolla in a qualifying match on SmackDown this past week. Santos Escobar hinted at being in the match but hasn’t officially been announced at this time.

Women’s Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan became the first woman to declare for the match on SmackDown this past week.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Reigns and Sami Zayn were defeated by Owens and John Cena in a tag team match and while Reigns was going off on Zayn, Owens showed up to deflect the blame and use it to challenge the champ to a match for his title. Said challenge was accepted and here we are.

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

These two have been going back-and-forth for weeks now, and finally a challenge was laid down for this event. After it was accepted, WWE revealed it would be a “Pitch Black” match, though it was never made clear what exactly that may be. In its write up of the match, WWE.com doesn’t offer any clues. During promotion of it on TV since the announcement, they’ve leaned into the mystery of it. Of course.

That’s it so far. It’s reasonable to expect we may get one more match but outside of that, it’s looking like this is it.

You in?