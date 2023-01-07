Did you enjoy having The Banger Bros on your wrestling television programs?

Then this is probably good news for you, even if it doesn’t look like it was ton of fun for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

SmackDown went off the air in Memphis last night (Jan. 6) following The Usos’ Solo Sikoa-assisted win over McIntyre & Sheamus. That continued Jimmy & Jey’s history-making run with the Tag titles, and could have been a logical endpoint for the alliance between the Celtic & Scottish Warriors. Drew in particular seems headed to a feud with Sikoa, after he cost him the WWE & Universal titles at Clash at the Castle last year, and now cost him the Raw & SmackDown Tag Team championship to start 2023.

But first, it looks like the next set of bangers will be against these big Nordic bastards...

Despite the arrival of Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan), Erik & Ivar haven’t been doing much on SmackDown recently. They spent a few weeks feuding with Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma around Survivor Series, ultimately losing the #1 contender Triple Threat that led to Top Dolla’s pre-Christmas botch.

So this will probably be a filler feud before Sheamus and Drew move onto bigger things, like Intercontinental title shots or more feuding with Bloodline members. But if you like meaty men slapping meat — and we know you do — this should be a lot a lot of fun.

You’d probably be safe saying it’ll be a BANGER.