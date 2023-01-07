Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Liv Morgan declaring her spot in the Royal Rumble match, Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors, and Dominik Mysterio claiming to be a changed man after serving hard time, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Top Dolla

Dolla was quickly defeated by Ricochet last night (Jan. 6) on SmackDown, thus failing to qualify for the Royal Rumble match. Hit Row did turn heel after the match, which takes some of the sting away from such a decisive loss, but Top’s work in the ring continues to send the message that he can’t cut it on the main roster. That Michael Cole throws shade at him (for his infamous botch) throughout the broadcast in unrelated segments seems like it’s there to pile on the guy rather than help him get over.

Stock Down #2: Baron Corbin

Raw kicked off the new year with another episode where Baron Corbin was nowhere to be seen. Corbin has not wrestled on Raw in over a month, and he was on the losing end of his last two matches before he disappeared from TV. Corbin did compete on several house shows at the very end of December, so this appears to be a case where WWE creative simply has nothing for him on TV right now. Given the fact that Raw’s three hour run time is always too long and there is plenty of time to fill, it’s a bad sign for Baron’s relatively new alliance with JBL that WWE already ran out of ideas for them.

Stock Down #1: Emma & Madcap Moss

Emma has lost all five of her televised matches since she returned to WWE in October. Madcap Moss hasn’t won a televised match since September. Their job is to lose, and so that’s what they did together this week on SmackDown in a mixed tag team match against Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Alexa Bliss

It was easy to dismiss Alexa Bliss as a one-and-done pretender coming into this week’s (Jan. 2) Raw women’s title match against Bianca Belair. And while Bliss did not win the title, she laid the groundwork for a more important rematch down the road, probably on pay-per-view at the Royal Rumble.

Bliss accomplished this by getting herself disqualified and viciously assaulting Bianca after the match, to the point where the champ was bleeding and required multiple stitches. Afterwards, Bliss indicated that she may have faked the Bray Wyatt mind control aspect of the whole thing simply to get in the champ’s head. Alexa is still a big underdog whenever they wrestle again, but the story here is quite a bit more interesting now.

Stock Up #2: Austin Theory

United States Champion Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Raw to retain the belt. Theory did all of the cheating by himself to find a way to get the job done, rather than depending on getting lucky like he did when he initially won the gold at Survivor Series.

Stock Up #1: The Bloodline

WWE followed up on a rare Roman Reigns loss by making sure that The Bloodline dominated the competition this week on television. Solo Sikoa took care of business against Elias in a street fight, the Usos retained their tag titles against the Banger Bros on SmackDown, and Sami Zayn joined Jimmy and Jey for a six man tag victory over Kevin Owens and the Street Profits on Raw.

On top of all of that was the added intrigue in the Reigns/Zayn story, as Roman apologized for snapping on the Honorary Uce, setting up a big match between Sami and KO next week. This continues to be the best storyline in WWE.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?