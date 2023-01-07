WWE remembered Lacey Evans

Last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was a major show, featuring Charlotte Flair’s surprise return and big SmackDown women’s championship win and John Cena’s one and only match in 2022, marking 20 straight years with at least one match under the WWE umbrella. Lost in all that was the planned return of Lacey Evans, whose new character was supposed to make a big debut on the show.

They didn’t even give her a mention.

It’s still not clear exactly why that is — it’s possible they simply bumped her for time or wanted to create some distance between her and the dumb and bad shit she recently posted to social media. Either way, she was nowhere to be found.

Hilariously enough, they put her on TV again this week but in the form of yet another vignette. They treated it as though they never announced she was going to appear live.

Some things never change, huh?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: