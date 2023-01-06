Updated list of entrants in the Royal Rumble matches

We’re just a few weeks out from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, taking place on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and that means wrestlers are declaring or qualifying for a spot in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Don’t ask me why some can just say they’re in while others have to win a match to earn entry.

Kofi Kingston was the first to make his intentions clear a few weeks ago, and he was officially joined by Ricochet, who defeated Top Dolla in a singles match to earn his spot on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Earlier in the evening, Santos Escobar was talking like he would eliminate Kingston from the Rumble before beating him in a match, but WWE, at least as of this writing, hasn’t made his participation official.

We expect that to happen at some point, though.

Meanwhile over on the women’s side, Liv Morgan became the first to declare she’ll be entering the match by way of a simple backstage promo saying she’d be glad to win from any position but especially from the number one spot. Others, like Zelina Vega, have made mention of being in on social media but as of now Morgan is the only one officially announced.

Here, then, is the updated list of confirmed entrants:

Men’s

Kofi Kingston

Ricochet

Women’s

Liv Morgan

We’ll surely learn more in the coming weeks.