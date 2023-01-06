Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens official for Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens recruited John Cena to come in and help him deal with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown last week. They emerged victorious in that match, helping drive a wedge between the leader of The Bloodline and KO’s former best friend.

Naturally, this week saw that start to play itself out. Owens decided to interrupt to insert himself, taking advantage of the situation like only he can. He shifted the blame from Zayn to himself, and challenged Reigns to a championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The challenge was immediately accepted, and WWE moved quick to confirm that it is indeed official.

Here’s the updated Royal Rumble match card: