What WWE told employees at ‘all hands’ meeting after today’s Vince’s news

Shortly after we learned of Vince McMahon’s comeback this morning (Jan. 6), word got out WWE would be holding an “all hands” meeting this afternoon.

That was originally scheduled for 3:30pm ET, but apparently was delayed until 3:45. Per reports from PWInsider and Fightful, here’s what we know about the approximately 10 minute call:

This was only for employees, not talent. Neither site mentions if there will be a meeting for independent contractors like wrestlers.

Co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan and President/Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick led the meeting, and stressed there would be no changes in day-to-day operations as a result of Vince’s return. That trio and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque are keeping their titles.

The move was, unsurprisingly, presented as a positive. Having Vince back, it was said, will ensure everyone is on the same page when it comes to the company’s future.

The Board & management will be looking at a potential sale of the company before they begin negotiating rights for content like Raw, SmackDown & NXT. A sale might not happen, and it shouldn’t be assumed that one will, but if that appears to be the more lucrative path, they’ll take that before signing new television/streaming contracts.

One “possible avenue” mentioned would be to take the company private again. Again, they didn’t say that was the plan, just that it’s something they’d be willing to do if it turns out to be “the best outcome for shareholders.”

They did not take questions.

Insider’s sources described it as a “very much a rah rah meeting to try and raise the spirits of the troops.”

It’s pretty much what you’d expect from this kind of thing. The messaging from the top surrounding changes is almost always presented as a positive. Until it becomes something more than talk, it’s impossible to know for sure how much is spin.