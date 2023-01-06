Ronda Rousey is ‘kind of tired of Charlotte’ and ‘that title’

Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s championship last Friday (Dec. 30), then let the returning Charlotte Flair bait her into putting it on the line for a second time. Her ego wrote a check she couldn’t cash, and seconds later Flair was celebrating her 14th main roster singles title win.

Typically, that scenario would be ample grounds for a rematch. Not for Rowdy though, at least according to what she told fans during a recent gaming stream on her YouTube channel:

“I don’t know, guys, I’m kind of tired of Charlotte. I’m tired of that title. I already did it, you know? I’m thinking of taking over the tag division.”

It’s a good stance for a heel to take, although given past instances of Rousey “disrespecting the business” she may get some flak for devaluing the white & blue belt. It also probably doesn’t matter what Ronda says on her own time if WWE thinks there’s money in another Flair match — or just wants the now-babyface Charlotte to get more definitive revenge for Rowdy kayfabe breaking her arm back in May.

On the other hand, a tag run with Shayna Baszler is something even Ronda-haters have been calling for for a while. Baszler has a ton of history with both women currently holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team championship.

Thoughts?

h/t Fightful for transcription