WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 6, 2023) with a live show emanating from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, featuring the latest build towards this month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: The Usos defend the undisputed WWE tag team titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. This championship match was delayed by one month due to McIntyre’s ruptured ear drum.

Elsewhere on the card: Top Dolla and Ricochet settle their issues in a Royal Rumble qualifying match, Charlotte Flair has something to say following her shocking return and championship win over Ronda Rousey, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 6