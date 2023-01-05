LA Knight doesn’t know what the hell a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match is

Bray Wyatt has yet to wrestle on WWE television or pay-per-view since he returned to the promotion in October. That’s going to change on Jan. 28 at Royal Rumble 2023 when he faces LA Knight in The Pitch Black match sponsored by Mountain Dew. Because nothing speaks to Wyatt’s creepy supernatural horror gimmick quite like Mountain Dew, I suppose.

During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Knight was asked about the rules for such a match. He said he still doesn’t know what a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match entails, but he’s confident that he will win regardless:

“As far as I can tell, Mountain Dew Pitch Black at the Royal Rumble, I don’t even know what that means. I don’t even know what that is. But at the end of the day, does it really make a difference? No it doesn’t, and I’ll tell you why. Because I’m gonna walk in there, master of the mind games. See everybody thought that Bray Wyatt was the master of the mind games...now Bray Wyatt can’t even count on his own goons. So Royal Rumble, it’s gonna be a special one.” “Well, no pun intended, I’ve been kept in the dark, and who knows if that’s by design? I don’t know. But Pitch Black, I think as the weeks go by, hopefully we get an idea what that’s gonna be. But I can tell you this, with all of the malice, all of the feelings that I’ve had built up. Just from the fact that hell, you’re gonna abduct me, and tie me up in some goofy basement or something like that? Yeah, I got a lot to get out of my system. So whether it’s Pitch Black, daylight, I will off his on switch no matter which way we go.”

Do you think Uncle Howdy will screw Wyatt over when things go Pitch Black (via Mountain Dew) at Royal Rumble?