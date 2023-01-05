Politics clown show gets in the way of NXT numbers

After ending 2022 on a ratings down note, the NXT brand delivered a promising start to the new year.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the Jan. 3 episode had an audience of 653,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both of these numbers were up from last week’s 588,000 and 0.12, respectively.

Despite the ratings bump, NXT landed in 31st place on cable for the night in the key demo, down from last week’s 25th place finish. A lot of cable politics shows populated the chart above them, thanks to the Republican party’s repeated failure to elect Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House of Representatives, which they are still failing to accomplish as of this writing.

This episode of NXT was the final show for New Year’s Evil, so it was a good time for the black-and-gold brand to get some extra viewers back in the fold. We’ll see if they can hold onto them for next week’s big show featuring Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT championship.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of the show this week, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.