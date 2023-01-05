John Laurinaitis appearance canceled due to ‘only negative feedback’

Yesterday, Bobby Fulton announced that former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was set to appear at WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles for Big Time Collectibles:

John “Johnny Ace” Laurinaitis will be making his first ever appearance WrestleMania Weekend in LA, courtesy of Big Time Collectibles! More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/tvs15rtHv8 — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) January 4, 2023

This announcement was newsworthy because Laurinaitis was fired by WWE last August as part of the fallout of the Vince McMahon hush money investigation, and this was set to be his first post-WWE booking. Given the stench of that scandal still fresh on people’s minds, however, this announcement of Johnny Ace’s booking didn’t go over very well.

That’s why Fulton put out the following statement today, canceling Laurinaitis’ appearance due to “only negative feedback”:

Yesterday we announced John Laurinaitis would be doing an appearance with Big Time Collectibles. Upon announcement we received only negative feedback. After much consideration we have decided to not work with him. We apologize to those that were offended by us working with him. pic.twitter.com/l9Eg6GQD7a — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) January 5, 2023

Based on Fulton’s statement, it would appear that the decision here came down to people power. It’s easy to be divided about things in today’s internet discourse, but in this case, it sounds like everyone was united in their disgust of John Laurinaitis.

What do you make of this one, Cagesiders?