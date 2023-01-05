WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on a part-time schedule, and he rarely shows up on Monday night Raw as part of his current WWE deal. That’s why it’s notable that WWE is now advertising him for the Jan. 23 episode of Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ronda Rousey is the former SmackDown women’s champion who has called Friday night SmackDown her home for almost the entirety of her current WWE run. Like the Tribal Chief, Ronda is now being advertised for the Jan. 23 episode of Raw.

What’s so special about that specific episode? As you can tell from the headline, dear reader, WWE will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Raw on that night.

Rumors from a few months ago indicated that WWE has big plans for the show, and Ric Flair has already mentioned that he’ll be there. Business certainly appears to be picking up now that Reigns and Rousey are in the fold. Jan. 23 also happens to be the Raw go-home show for Royal Rumble 2023, so it won’t all be about nostalgia and looking back on the past.

Are you looking forward to celebrating 30 years of Raw with Roman and Ronda in a few weeks, Cagesiders?