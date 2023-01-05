Dominik Mysterio is getting married!

There’s some happy news in the Mysterio family to start off the new year. Dominik announced his engagement to his girlfriend Marie Juliette. They have been together for over 11 years:

Dominik’s WWE career has been on the upswing ever since he betrayed his father Rey in September 2022 and joined Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest as a member of The Judgment Day. His on-screen relationship with Ripley has provided some of Raw’s best moments since then, including their decision to crash Rey’s home on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The latter angle resulted in Dominik being arrested, serving hard time, and becoming a changed man.

Now that he’s engaged to be married, 2023 is shaping up to be Dom’s best year yet.

Mami already congratulated Dominik on his big news, and now you get to follow suit in the comments below. Have at it, Cagesiders!