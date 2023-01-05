WWE announced this morning that its Money in the Bank 2023 pay-per-view event is heading to London this summer on Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena.

Here is their press release with the pertinent details:

As first reported by Daily Mail Sport, WWE today announced that The O2 in London will host Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Money In The Bank marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades. Money In The Bank will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars and will also bring the Money In The Bank ladder matches to the UK for the first time in history, with each winner receiving a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year. “The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE. “We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2,” said Christian D’Acuña, Senior Programming Director at The O2. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars.” The announcement follows the huge success of Cardiff’s Clash At The Castle in September 2022, the first major WWE stadium show to be held in the UK since 1992. Clash At The Castle broke numerous records at the time including becoming the most-watched international premium live event in WWE history, with the largest European gate ever and the best-selling merchandise for a non-WrestleMania event. In addition, Official WWE Money In The Bank Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at this link or by calling +1 855-346-7388 giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The Money In The Bank Priority Pass offers fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, an autographed poster, merchandise fastlane, exclusive merchandise, two nights of deluxe accommodations, and much more. Additional information on Money In The Bank will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about registering for general ticket presale opportunities please visit: https://www.wwe.com/mitb2023-presale-registration.

WWE’s Money in the Bank gimmick match debuted in 2005 and has had its own dedicated pay-per-view event on the calendar since 2010. Some fans would argue that the success of Money in the Bank helped it surpass Survivor Series as one of WWE’s most anticipated shows of the year. Regardless of how you rank them, WWE acknowledges above that it is one of their “Big 5” events.

The men’s side of the Money in the Bank ladder matches has included some dud winners in two out of the last three years (Otis, Austin Theory) while WWE has tried to protect the lengthy championship run of Roman Reigns, so perhaps things will change with the event heading to London later this year.

As the press release notes, 2022 marked WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in 30 years with Clash at the Castle. That they are returning to the UK for another PPV in 2023 suggests that this could be a regular occurrence going forward, which is of course a very exciting thing for WWE fans across the pond.

Who do you think are the favorites to win the Money in the Bank ladder matches this summer in London, Cagesiders?