Chase U added to NXT tag team title match at Vengeance Day

A triple threat for the NXT tag team titles wasn’t enough for the upcoming Vengeance Day Premium Live Event this Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, so WWE booked a triple threat for NXT TV this week to add a fourth team to make it a Fatal 4-Way.

A New Day Invitational!

Duke Hudson ensured he got in alongside Andre Chase to take on Edris Enofé & Malik Blade and The Dyad. They put together a really fun TV main event level match, with bodies flying everywhere all throughout. In the end, while Ava Raine tried to help The Dyad steal one, Thea Hail was there to even the odds and give Chase U the opening it needed to score the win.

The updated Vengeance Day match card: