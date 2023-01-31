Raw wasn’t loaded with legends on Jan. 30, like it was the week before for Raw XXX. Outside of a video package, it was also missing The Bloodline — aka the hottest storyline in wrestling. It did have the traditional start of the road to WrestleMania, as both of the people who won Royal Rumble matches over the weekend made it clear who they’ll be facing at the Showcase of the Immortals in greater Los Angeles come April 1-2.

So how’d it do in the ratings?

According to Showbuzz Daily, the Royal Rumble fallout show was watched by 2,114,000 people per hour, with a .64 among 18-49 year olds. Those numbers aren’t quite as great as Raw XXX’s were (about 10% and 9% less, respectively), but they’re still great. For the second week in a row, Raw was the top rated show on all of television Monday — take that El Señor de los Cielos (the Telemundo soap opera that tied SmackDown the Friday before came in second to Raw last night with a .62).

Even better, Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston points out this means Raw performed better in January 2023 than it did a year ago. Which as you can see, is not the trend for all wrestling shows, and certainly not for all of television:

WWE programs are the only weekly wrestling shows that are positive year-over-year for January.



WWE Raw finishes January +21% in P18-49. pic.twitter.com/vhMi4eLQ7e — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 31, 2023

And Cody Rhodes is back, so you know those hourly holds will be great!

Hour One: 2.22 million / .66

Hour Two: 2.17 million / .65

Hour Three: 1.96 million / .60

That’s a heck of start to WWE’s most important stretch of the year. We’ll see if they keep it up next Monday.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.