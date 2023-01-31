Wait... are Becky & Bayley feuding over Seth now?

In 2019, WWE followed up Becky Lynch’s win the main event of WrestleMania 35 by having her feud with Lacey Evans. They then made that decision even more puzzling by adding Baron Corbin to the program, and allying Lynch on-screen with her real-life then-boyfriend, Seth Rollins.

The program didn’t do much for anyone — those taking part or those watching. The Man didn’t like how it was handled. Both she & Seth said they hoped WWE never used their relationship in story again.

And yet, as WWE looks to move forward with the long-running Lynch/Bayley feud (and criticism they’ve been receiving after a steel cage match between the two was cut for time on Raw XXX), it’s at least being used as a device in the story.

Bayley fired a couple Seth-related shots in her promo battle with Becky on Raw last night (Jan. 30).

“You’re not even good enough for your husband, Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Come on, don’t act like you don’t know? I mean, the only reason he married you is because he knocked you up!”

While social media teams from WWE and their partners played this up as an “OH NO SHE DIDN’T” moment, Lynch and Bayley didn’t dwell on it during the segment. Becky kept it going on Twitter herself after the show, though.

I guess it’s not just my spot she’s after. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7G7JF2ZF4F — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 31, 2023

Admittedly, this Horsewomen rivalry did need some heat. It’s been lingering around, partially for reasons outside of WWE’s control (like the injury Lynch suffered at SummerSlam last year just as Bayley was returning with her new group). It’s understandable they’d take a big swing like this while booking the steel cage do-over for next Monday.

And we don’t know that it will be anything other than trash talk fodder. Roux’s parents haven’t appeared on-screen together in a while, and this is unlikely to change that.

Can’t blame anyone who witnessed the winner takes all mixed tag main event from Extreme Rules ‘19 if they’re cringing right now though. I mean, look what it’s done to our guy S.F. Rollins...