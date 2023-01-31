Samoa Joe believes he & other WWE releases were pawns in a corporate power struggle

Samoa Joe was one of the biggest names on the list of people WWE released in April of 2021. The company was makings cuts fairly regularly during the pandemic, and almost no one was safe from their bottom line-protecting roster moves. It wasn’t too surprising that Joe, who’d dealt with a string of injuries and had just been taken off the Raw commentary team, was one of them.

More surprising was when he was brought back a couple months later to work in NXT. That run ended when Joe was again one of the biggest names on another list of WWE releases in January of last year.

His second release wasn’t terribly surprising. Joe had been sidelined since the developmental brand underwent its 2.0 makeover, and most of the people fired along with him had ties to Triple H and/or the black-and-gold era of NXT. It looked from the outside like Joe, William Regal, Road Dogg & others were let go as a result of those connections; just one in a series of political moves we’ve seen over the last couple years involving the McMahon family.

That was the read from the outside. And according to Joe’s comments on a new episode of Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, it was also the read among those affected:

“That, initially... as I understand it, unconfirmed — there was issues between the two upper echelons of management, and they were playing out their war with the careers and the contracts of the people underneath them. After the initial one, I didn’t have much of a chance to breathe because, essentially, I was hired back within hours [laughs]... and then the second time, I just kind of chuckled. Cause I realize it was very much the same situation. “At the same time, I wasn’t bitter or mad. The truth of it is... and this is, I guess, to give WWE some credence, is that I was expensive [laughs]. I was expensive to keep around. If cutting my contract, if they say that saved the company money — trust me, I believe it did... I wasn’t hot about that. It was just more the silliness of the situation, what they were doing — and the reasoning why they were doing it, which I can never officially confirm, but I’ve heard from enough people that I have a pretty good idea… including many of the people involved. “After that, I think I spent a day kind of pissed, and like I say, more at the situation than the actual firing. And then, all these super awesome opportunities materialized literally out of nowhere.”

One of those super awesome opportunities was AEW, where Joe is currently reminding the wrestling world who he is with his “King of Television” gimmick and related feuds in AEW and Ring of Honor.

So alls well that ends well. Joe’s take on what happened to him at WWE over the past few years isn’t something a lot of us haven’t heard or thought before. But coming from someone involved (and with some unnamed first-hand sources backing it up), it’s a pretty big piece of evidence that a Vince McMahon vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H power struggle has been taking place behind-the-scenes.

And who knows if it’s over? At least Samoa Joe doesn’t have to sweat it any more.