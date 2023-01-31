Some new faces showed up on Raw this week

It’s not quite the “Raw After WrestleMania” but the episode of Monday Night Raw immediately following the Royal Rumble event is a pretty big one nonetheless. We typically get a lot of storyline development at the top of the card, and that’s exactly what happened this week.

But we also got some returns and a few new faces.

First, Rick BOOGS arrived damn near going full Ultimate Warrior en route to running over The Miz. Adam Pearce revealed he’ll be on the red brand moving forward.

RICK BOOGS IS BACK!



The newest member of the #WWERaw roster ... @rickboogswwe is ready to rock on Monday nights! pic.twitter.com/p1oHn0XdQZ — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Maximum Male Models were spotted backstage scouting out, of all people, Otis.

It would seem they’ll also be making the switch over from Friday Night SmackDown.

Elsewhere, Chelsea Green may have returned at Royal Rumble, even if she got eliminated in just five seconds, but she made another return here, taking issue with Pearce in true “Karen” fashion:

Not only that but Carmella, although not a “new” face per se, made her return and she’s now back on TV. You love to see that.

Anyway, here are all the highlights from Raw this week: