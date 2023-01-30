Women’s Elimination Chamber match announced for Feb. 18 in Montreal

After winning the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley chose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship at WrestleMania 39. That meant Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair would need a challenger of her own for the biggest show of the year.

Hey, that’s what the Elimination Chamber is for, right?

Indeed, Adam Pearce announced during Monday Night Raw this week that a women’s Elimination Chamber match would take place at the Premium Live Event of the same name on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with the winner earning a shot at Belair at WrestleMania.

He also revealed that four wrestlers have already qualified simply by way of being the last four remaining in the Royal Rumble (apart from Ripley, of course) — Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan.

As for the other two spots, we’ll be getting a Fatal 4-Way next week to determine one of them: Candice LeRae vs. Michin vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven.

The other spot will be determined at a later time.

