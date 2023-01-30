Rollins, Gargano, Reed qualify for U.S. title Elimination Chamber match

WWE decided that this year’s men’s Elimination Chamber match at the Premium Live Event of the same name on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, would be for the United States championship. That obviously means the current champion, Austin Theory, will be in.

But who else?

To figure that out, qualifying matches were held on Monday Night Raw this week to determine the first three challengers:

First, Seth Rollins went through the ringer against Chad Gable but managed to come away with a clean victory.

Next, Johnny Gargano stole one from Baron Corbin when Dexter Lumis used an axe to scare the hell out of JBL and cause a distraction for the supposed babyfaces. Gargano then wiped his ass with the cowboy hat Lumis had just put an axe through.

Lastly, Bronson Reed more or less ran through Dolph Ziggler to book his ticket. It wasn’t quite a squash but Ziggler’s job was to get the big fella over, and he did just that.

We’ll find out the final two entrants next week, when Montez Ford takes on Elias and Angelo Dawkins battles Damian Priest.