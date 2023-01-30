The 2023 men’s Elimination Chamber match will be for the U.S. championship

While Byron Saxton was making some announcements for what we can expect on Monday Night Raw this week just a few hours before that show goes on the air on USA Network, he revealed some news about the next Premium Live Event on the WWE schedule, Elimination Chamber:

With Roman Reigns still holding both the WWE and Universal titles, and there having been no signs of his defending them separately, it’s now official that the men’s Elimination Chamber match will be for the United States championship currently held by Austin Theory. To that end, qualifying matches will begin on Raw this week.

They include:

Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable

Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano

No word just yet on who else will be attempting to qualify for the match but there are least three more names to add to the mix. They don’t have much time to figure it out, as Elimination Chamber is less than three weeks away on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.