Pat McAfee even worked Michael Cole about his Royal Rumble return

There was enough chatter leading up to Royal Rumble about Pat McAfee returning to the WWE fold that his appearance to call the show-opening men’s Rumble wasn’t a complete surprise.

Unless you’re Michael Cole. But that’s because Pat Mac worked his old (? more on that in a sec) SmackDAHN announce partner earlier in the day on Saturday to convince him he wouldn’t be in San Antonio for the show.

Cole told the story while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show today (Jan. 30):

“I spoke with you a number of times throughout the day on Saturday. In fact, you sent me a couple of pictures of you and the stooge, Boston Connor, sitting in front of the golf simulator. You asked me who the big surprise was for the Rumble, you asked me if Brock was coming, you asked me if it was going to be a great show. “I text you back, ‘It would be an unbelievable show if you were there.’ And you were like, ‘Yeah, maybe next time or whatever’ and that was it, and then I never heard back from you. The next thing I know, I sit down at the desk and Corey and I do our on-camera to start the show and your music hit.”

Kevin Dunn apparently coordinated McAfee’s appearance at the Rumble so that Cole and Corey Graves wouldn’t be in the loop, including rebooking his flight when plane trouble cancelled his first one. Cole also said that he wasn’t sure if Pat would ever return to WWE given everything he has going on these days:

“I legit didn’t know if we were ever going to see you again in WWE. I know that we talked back in September that you would be back after the football season. A lot in your life has changed since then, a lot in our comapny has changed since then. I legit did not know if you would be back.”

McAfee didn’t provide answers on his future plans, but did say that at one point he was supposed to enter the Rumble. Like Dwayne Johnson however, that busy schedule prevented him from getting in the kind of condition he’d want to be in to take a high profile spot like that: