Travis Kelce channeled The Rock to respond to Cincy’s Mayor after AFC title win

Normally when I get to write about great pro football tight ends and pro wrestling, it’s because of former WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski, or Penta El Zero M’s biggest fan George Kittle.

But as his team secured their third trip to the Super Bowl in the last four years with a somewhat controversial victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game last night (Jan. 29), it was the Kansas City Chiefs All Pro TE Travis Kelce who gave me an excuse to write about one of my other favorite pastimes on this here rasslin’ blog.

This one requires a bit of set-up to get to the sports entertainment connection, so bear with me.

Cincinnati beat KC in the AFC title game last year. That was not only one of the biggest wins in Bengals franchise history, it was one of three straight victories over the vaunted Chiefs. All those have been orchestrated by the Bengals brash third year quarterback Joe Burrow, and the team & the beleaguered Cincy fanbase have taken on the personality of “Joe Cool”.

One of the people doing some trash talking about what was going to happen in Arrowhead Stadium (which Bengals’ cornerback Mike Hilton dubbed “Burrowhead”) was Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. Instead of just putting some spicy spaghetti chili on the line in a bet with a Kansas City government official, Pureval cut a whole ass promo on the Chiefs.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

This did not age well. Not only will the Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes not be taking any paternity tests after leading his team to 23-20 win over Burrow and the Bengals, but Pureval will likely be headed to a proctologist to see about the removal of that nicely shined up boot that was inserted sideways into his candy ass...

"Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"



- Travis Kelce to the Cincinnati Mayor @TheRock pic.twitter.com/9XGQ06Zpew — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2023

The Great One didn’t show up at Royal Rumble, but at least he was represented on the podium in Missouri last night.

Now on to the Super Bowl, where a Bloodline-esque showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles and their center Jason Kelce awaits. Which Kelce brother will be acknowledged as head of the table!?!?