Chelsea Green’s new WWE character is a ‘Karen’

Chelsea Green’s return to the company that released her back in 2021 has been an open secret for months. And her signing with WWE wasn’t the only thing we heard about in advance of her appearance at Royal Rumble on Saturday night (Jan. 28). The day before she briefly entered the women’s Rumble match at San Antonio’s Alamodome, Fightful Select reported on “tentative creative plans” for Green’s main roster gimmick.

Those plans called for the former Impact Knockouts champion “to play a comedic ‘Karen’ type character”.

If you don’t know, over the last several years the name “Karen” has become a pejorative applied to middle or upper middle class white women whose entitlement leads to them go of their way to complain about things... whether those things are real, and even when they don’t effect the “Karen” in question.

We didn’t need to wait long to see WWE’s plan for Green come to fruition. Eventual winner Rhea Ripley eliminated her from the Rumble five seconds after she entered it, setting a new record among women’s wrestlers. That gave Chelsea’s “Karen” something to complain about...

Fans who are familiar with Green’s past work — especially her mid-2010s work in Impact as “Laurel Van Ness” — know this gimmick is definitely in her wheelhouse. Will it help her fare better than some of the other female talent Triple H’s brought back to the company over the past several months?

If it doesn’t, Chelsea should ask to speak to The Game’s manager.