Multiple matches added to NXT New Year’s Evil

This week’s episode of NXT TV, the final show before next week’s “New Year’s Evil” special episode, saw multiple matches booked for the card.

They are:

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak

Dijak beat up Stacks in a singles match this week after kidnapping him one week ago. When he tried to take it even further, D’Angelo vowed to deliver some family justice in a one-on-one match. Later, North American Champion Wes Lee vowed to be on commentary for this match and promised the winner would be next in line for a shot at his title.

- 20 woman battle royal

Toxic Attraction were trying to cut a promo about taking their future into their own hands and making the most of it when they were interrupted by quite literally the entire women’s locker room, who all want to get at Roxanne Perez and take the women’s championship for themselves. A huge brawl broke out, with Perez herself showing up to put an end to it by making an announcement — they would all get to be in a battle royal on this show! The winner will receive a shot at her title at the upcoming Vengeance Day on Feb. 4.

- Tag Team Gauntlet

Pretty Deadly want their rematch with The New Day for the tag team titles bad enough that they agreed to run a gauntlet against three top teams in the division. Xavier Woods said if they win, they’ll get a rematch.

Here’s the updated match card for next week: