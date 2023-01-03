Sasha Banks publicly thanks WWE ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17

We’re now just a number of hours away from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, one that will feature an appearance from Sasha Banks. It will be the first time she’ll be working a pro wrestling show, in any capacity, since walking out of WWE all the way back in May of last year.

There’s already a great deal of anticipation for it but a worker can never work enough and like a true promoter, Banks made sure to drum up some last minute interest by way of a series of “thank you” tweets she sent out a short time ago. It also serves as a rundown of everyone who helped her along her journey through WWE:

Thank you #Krew I love you so much — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023

For what it’s worth, she was dragged a bit for the expression of gratitude toward McMahon, due to the hush money scandal that forced him into retirement shortly after she left WWE.

That last note could very well be interpreted as a goodbye to the character she was known as while working there as she moves into the next chapter of her career. Either way, she sure knows how to get folks talking just in time for the next big move.

We’ll all be staying tuned.