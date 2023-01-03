There was a HARDY on Raw, and he’ll be at Royal Rumble too

Raw was in Nashville to start the year last night (Jan. 2). What else are you gonna do when in Music City but book a Street Fight where wrestlers can attack each other with instruments?

That’s what WWE did for Solo Sikoa and their in-house musician, Elias. It was a pretty fun match which served its ultimate purpose — making The Bloodline’s enforcer look like a total badass. It was also a way to get a country artist into the mix while in the city that’s synonymous with songs about trucks, trains, mothers, prison, and drinking (shout out David Allen Coe).

HARDY (no relation to the Boyz) tried to hand Elias a guitar to use as a weapon. When that didn’t work, he cracked it over Sikoa’s back himself!

HARDY gets in on the action on #WWERaw!@HardyMusic just blasted @WWESoloSikoa with a guitar and, well ... take a look! pic.twitter.com/QgJLMALIMt — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2023

As you can see there, it didn’t really do anything but piss Solo off. That created an opening for Elias, which wasn’t enough to get him the win. But it was enough for WWE to segue to their big HARDY announcement. His song “Sold Out” is the official theme of Royal Rumble, and the 32 year old Mississippian (who some say looks like a bigger-bodied version of WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock) will be on hand to perform it in San Antonio on 28th of this month.

EXCLUSIVE: Excited for his upcoming album release on Jan 20 and the announcement of his live performance at the #RoyalRumble PLE, @HardyMusic says that when his fellow musician @IAmEliasWWE needed some help, he wasn’t going to stand by on the sidelines.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ikWB0q43jD — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2023

HARDY’s no stranger to working with The ‘E. He performed on 2020’s Tribute to the Troops show.

Yee haw?