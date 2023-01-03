 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

There was a HARDY on Raw, and he’ll be at Royal Rumble too

By Sean Rueter
Raw was in Nashville to start the year last night (Jan. 2). What else are you gonna do when in Music City but book a Street Fight where wrestlers can attack each other with instruments?

That’s what WWE did for Solo Sikoa and their in-house musician, Elias. It was a pretty fun match which served its ultimate purpose — making The Bloodline’s enforcer look like a total badass. It was also a way to get a country artist into the mix while in the city that’s synonymous with songs about trucks, trains, mothers, prison, and drinking (shout out David Allen Coe).

HARDY (no relation to the Boyz) tried to hand Elias a guitar to use as a weapon. When that didn’t work, he cracked it over Sikoa’s back himself!

As you can see there, it didn’t really do anything but piss Solo off. That created an opening for Elias, which wasn’t enough to get him the win. But it was enough for WWE to segue to their big HARDY announcement. His song “Sold Out” is the official theme of Royal Rumble, and the 32 year old Mississippian (who some say looks like a bigger-bodied version of WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock) will be on hand to perform it in San Antonio on 28th of this month.

HARDY’s no stranger to working with The ‘E. He performed on 2020’s Tribute to the Troops show.

Yee haw?

