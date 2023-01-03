Dominik Mysterio ‘changed’ after doing ‘hard time’

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin the family Christmas in an ongoing effort to make poor Rey’s life as miserable as possible. They were met with resistance in the form of a hard slap to Ripley’s face and police arresting Dom.

Life comes at you fast.

Mysterio responded to being in the back of a cruiser by begging Ripley to help him because “I won’t make it in jail.”

Now, he’s out and cutting promos about being changed now after having done hard time:

“Sadness is not a bad thing to feel but it’s that cold absence of feeling — that’s what prison was like. You think I’m playing a game? You think this is a game to me? I served hard time, and I survived. Prison changes a man and you guys might think that it’s over for me but no, I’m just getting started.”

That is fantastic. I continue to be amazed at his growth since he showed up in WWE.

