Let’s read too much into Jey Uso’s social media after Royal Rumble

Following the main event of last night’s (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns. The first thing he did after doing so was turn to Jey Uso and apologize.

Jey screamed “you’re supposed to be my brother” in response. He looked devastated by it.

He seemed equally upset by what came next, The Bloodline absolutely taking it to Zayn, viciously beating him down in the middle of the ring. Jey stood off to the side, and when the rest of the family asked what he was doing, he rolled out of the ring and walked out.

What would that mean for the future?

Well, if we’re to read too much into his social media, it sounds like he’s done with the whole thing:

“I’m out.”

Okay, that could mean more than just him saying he’s done with the group, although that’s the obviously implication there.

Less ambiguous is what he put in his Instagram stories:

Those two had a legendary battle or two. I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing another go round.

Has Jey decided to bail on The Bloodline and stick with Zayn? Or is he just branching out on his own?