Rhea Ripley wants Liv Morgan to get her credit for the Royal Rumble

Although there have been three different winners from the number one spot in the men’s Royal Rumble match, before last night’s (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, it had never happened in a women’s Royal Rumble match.

Rhea Ripley changed all that.

Indeed, she entered at the number one spot and lasted over an hour, eliminating seven wrestlers along the way, to win the match and book a ticket to WrestleMania 39 where a championship bout awaits her. During the post-event press conference, she said she was honored to be the first woman to accomplish this in WWE but it’s the fact that she made sure to credit Liv Morgan for being right there with her that stood out to me:

“I think it’s really, really cool that I’m the one that gets to make this sort of history. And going in at number one and sticking it out until the very end, and going that whole distance with someone like Liv Morgan as well, like, she needs to get credit for that as well. She put in so much effort, and she was going, and she did not give up. She was very, very resilient. Lucky for me she got misted by Asuka.”

Morgan entered at number two (which is effectively the same as entering number one) and made it to the end, with three eliminations along the way. She absolutely deserves a ton of credit for the work she put in right alongside Ripley, including ultimately putting her over.

The Rhea Ripley’s of the world are hugely important in pro wrestling, but they don’t exist without the Liv Morgan’s of the world. Good on Ripley for recognizing that and publicly giving that credit.