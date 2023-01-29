The 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match lasted 61 minutes and 8 seconds (61m 08s).

The survival time for a superstar is the time that lapses between the point when she steps foot into the ring and the time that her feet hit the floor to signal elimination. This does not include the time it takes for a superstar to make her way from the entrance ramp down to the actual ring.

The average superstar survival time for the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match was 16m 08s and the median survival time was 11m 51s. The median value is less influenced by outliers at either extreme.

Here is the full list of survival times for all 30 superstars:

61m 08s: Rhea Ripley

61m 07s: Liv Morgan

33m 14s: Asuka

28m 05s: Piper Niven

27m 10s: Bayley

26m 35s: Zoey Stark

22m 20s: Dakota Kai

20m 49s: IYO SKY

20m 40s: Raquel Rodriguez

17m 44s: Mia Yim

15m 30s: Xia Li

14m 04s: Lacey Evans

13m 53s: Michelle McCool

13m 28s: Shayna Baszler

11m 58s: Tamina

11m 43s: Dana Brooke

11m 30s: Zelina Vega

10m45s: Becky Lynch

10m 17s: Sonya Deville

10m 12s: Emma

9m 16s: Nikki Cross

8m 38s: Shotzi

5m 10s: Candice LeRae

4m 50s: Indi Hartwell

4m 34s: Roxanne Perez

3m 42s: Tegan Nox

3m 08s: Natalya

1m 57s: Nia Jax

0m 37s: B-Fab

0m 05s: Chelsea Green

Every listed time should be viewed with a margin of error of about two seconds or so.

All of the survival times listed on WWE’s web site fall within one second of the above times.

There was about a one second delay between the time when Morgan’s body hit the floor to signal her elimination and when the bell rang to officially end the match. I added this extra second onto Rhea Ripley’s survival time. WWE’s web site did the same thing.

The average survival time of 16m 08s is the third largest mark in Royal Rumble history, trailing only 1991 and 2009.

Nine of the 30 participants lasted for 20 minutes or longer, including all three members of Damage CTRL.

Coming into this match, who could have guessed that Doudrop Piper Niven would finish with the fourth highest survival time and close to 30 minutes?

Zoey Stark finishing with the 6th highest survival time is another shocker.

One of the more disappointing things about this match is that Becky Lynch spent approximately 7m 42s of her total survival time (10m 45s) laying on the ground doing nothing after Damage CTRL threw her over the announce table.

Only three women failed to survive for at least two full minutes. This includes two women (Chelsea Green, Nia Jax) who were making their return to WWE after being fired in 2021.

Green actually found a way to get eliminated faster here than in 2020 when she only lasted 0m 12s. Her survival time of 0m 05s is the worst ever in a women’s Royal Rumble match, breaking Liv Morgan’s record of 0m 10s from 2019.

Dana Brooke has competed in all six women’s Royal Rumble matches since its inception in 2018. This year is the first time she survived for more than eight minutes.

Natalya has also competed in all six women’s Royal Rumble matches. This is just the second time that she failed to survive for at least 14 minutes.

Candice LeRae has now competed in three Rumble matches, but this year was her worst survival time. She has yet to survive for 10 minutes in any Royal Rumble match.

So there you have it, Cagesiders. Which of the above numbers surprise you the most?

