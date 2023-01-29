Triple H doesn’t think we’re getting The Rock at WrestleMania this year

Just the other night, before Royal Rumble, Jimmy Fallon got WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to go on record about The Rock possibly appearing at WrestleMania 39 for a match against him, one we’ve being hearing rumors about the company wanting for years. He spoke of the reports “The Great One” won’t be able to get into shape in time, making a joke of it but also recognizing the reality of what pro wrestling actually does to the body and what is required of a man to condition himself for a match.

Those reports left the door open something could change, or it could be an even bigger secret and no one was talking. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H seemed to shut down that talk during a press conference last night:

“I know for him, and I know his family, his background, and everything, like there’s a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it, if he could. I just don’t think it’s in the cards.”

He would go on to say WWE is always having conversations with him, and The Rock always has an open invitation to return. The problem is the same now as it ever was — he’s a big time movie star whose schedule almost never allows for even a brief run leading up to a match in WWE.

Maybe next year.

Or the year after that.

Or the... you get it.