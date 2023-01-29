Sonya Deville suffered a GNARLY cut at Royal Rumble

Sonya Deville made some waves during her time in the women’s Royal Rumble match last night (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, entering at number 27 and scoring three eliminations before she was tossed by the new Asuka. Hey, she already has a SmackDown women’s championship match booked against Charlotte Flair for Friday Night SmackDown this week. She didn’t really need to win here, it just would have been a nice bonus.

Having said that, holy shit did she suffer one hell of a gash in her head during the course of the bout (again, fair warning, the following photo is graphic):

Some stitches will fix that right up, and she’ll almost certainly be good to go by Friday for her match with Flair. Either way, that’s one hell of a battle wound and she is most definitely “a beast” like she said.

