WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlights: Ripley & Rhodes win, surprise returns, more!

By Geno Mrosko
WWE hit the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for its Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last night (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) and they delivered one hell of a show from the first match of the evening right on through to the explosive conclusion to the main event.

Here is a playlist with a lot of the highlights from the show:

  • Roman Reigns wants Sami Zayn attached to his hip
  • Brock Lesnar goes berserk after being eliminated by Bobby Lashley
  • Edge makes his triumphant return and wipes out The Judgment Day
  • Logan Paul’s epic Royal Rumble match debut
  • Logan Paul and Ricochet’s unbelievable mid-air collision
  • Paul shockingly eliminates Rollins from the Royal Rumble match
  • Cody Rhodes celebrates his Royal Rumble win
  • Uncle Howdy crashes from the sky into LA Knight
  • Belair and Bliss go back-and-forth for the Raw women’s title
  • Asuka shows off new look in Royal Rumble return
  • Chelsea Green eliminated from Royal Rumble match in five seconds
  • ELEVEN Superstars team up to eliminate Nia Jax
  • Rhea Ripley celebrates her Royal Rumble win
  • Logan Paul is grateful for Royal Rumble return
  • Cody Rhodes looks forward to his WrestleMania moment
  • GUNTHER believes he proved himself at the Royal Rumble
  • Chelsea Green feels she was robbed in the Royal Rumble
  • Roxanne Perez is grateful for Royal Rumble opportunity
  • Michelle McCool knew that it was her moment

