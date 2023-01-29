WWE hit the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for its Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last night (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) and they delivered one hell of a show from the first match of the evening right on through to the explosive conclusion to the main event.
Here is a playlist with a lot of the highlights from the show:
- Roman Reigns wants Sami Zayn attached to his hip
- Brock Lesnar goes berserk after being eliminated by Bobby Lashley
- Edge makes his triumphant return and wipes out The Judgment Day
- Logan Paul’s epic Royal Rumble match debut
- Logan Paul and Ricochet’s unbelievable mid-air collision
- Paul shockingly eliminates Rollins from the Royal Rumble match
- Cody Rhodes celebrates his Royal Rumble win
- Uncle Howdy crashes from the sky into LA Knight
- Belair and Bliss go back-and-forth for the Raw women’s title
- Asuka shows off new look in Royal Rumble return
- Chelsea Green eliminated from Royal Rumble match in five seconds
- ELEVEN Superstars team up to eliminate Nia Jax
- Rhea Ripley celebrates her Royal Rumble win
- Logan Paul is grateful for Royal Rumble return
- Cody Rhodes looks forward to his WrestleMania moment
- GUNTHER believes he proved himself at the Royal Rumble
- Chelsea Green feels she was robbed in the Royal Rumble
- Roxanne Perez is grateful for Royal Rumble opportunity
- Michelle McCool knew that it was her moment
