WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results: What was ‘Match of the Night’ in San Antonio?

By Geno Mrosko
WWE has put a bow tie around its Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) with Roman Reigns defeating Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Universal championship.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Rhea Ripley going the distance in the women’s Royal Rumble match to become the first woman to win from the number one spot, Bianca Belair defeat Alexa Bliss to retain her Raw women’s championship, Cody Rhodes make a successful return by winning the men’s Royal Rumble match, Bray Wyatt beat LA Knight in the first ever Pitch Black match, and more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!

Poll

What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Royal Rumble?

view results
  • 0%
    Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Women’s Royal Rumble
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Men’s Royal Rumble match
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

