What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Royal Rumble?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) with Roman Reigns defeating Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Universal championship.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Rhea Ripley going the distance in the women’s Royal Rumble match to become the first woman to win from the number one spot, Bianca Belair defeat Alexa Bliss to retain her Raw women’s championship, Cody Rhodes make a successful return by winning the men’s Royal Rumble match, Bray Wyatt beat LA Knight in the first ever Pitch Black match, and more.

