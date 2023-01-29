As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be joined by “a collection of Superstars” to break down the big show.

The event saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Universal championship but go too far after and have Sami Zayn turn on him, a women’s Royal Rumble match that saw plenty of surprises and returns before Rhea Ripley last eliminated Asuka and Liv Morgan to book her ticket to WrestleMania, Bray Wyatt defeat LA Knight in a unique Pitch Black match, Bianca Belair retain the Raw women’s championship with a clean win over Alexa Bliss, Cody Rhodes keep the dream alive by winning the men’s Royal Rumble match to schedule himself a title match at WrestleMania, and more.

Get complete Royal Rumble coverage right here.