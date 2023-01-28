Others have done it, but the amazing Royal Rumble save was Kofi Kingston’s thing. It’s been a staple of the Rumble match for more than a decade. WWE’s used it to promote one of their most popular events, and even built commercials around it. Kingston probably gets asked about them as much if not more than his WWE title win or his legendary tag team accomplishments with New Day.

The spot didn’t work in 2022, but everything about last year’s men’s Rumble match felt cursed. Surely, Kofi would make it right this year.

Unfortunately not. Even worse, this year’s botch looked even more dangerous than the one in St. Louis. The chair Kingston hoped to land on spun out, sending him headfirst into the side of the announce table.

fuck i think kofi caught the corner of the table, hopefully he’s alright pic.twitter.com/Mb0lI5tLrA — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) January 29, 2023

There was some confusion about whether that counted as an elimination, and more importantly, some concern about Kofi’s well being. He didn’t re-enter the match, so that answers the first thing. Hopefully this tweet means Kingston is okay, even if it sadly seems to spell the end of an era.

Welp, ‍♀️ The universe has spoken…

RIP ☠️ #RoyalRumble — Kofi “Black Thor” Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 29, 2023

All good things must come to an end, I suppose.

