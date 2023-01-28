Every surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match

Part of the appeal of Royal Rumble matches are the surprise entrants. With roughly 25 names announced before the 2023 men’s match opened the show in San Antonio tonight (Jan. 28), we knew we weren’t too many surprises... but there were a few.

Unless you count Xavier Woods (who was announced last night, removed from the graphic this afternoon, then entered gingerly at #6 for a short time), it took until number 21 for our first unexpected entrant... two-time, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T!

He didn’t last long, getting some offense in on Dominik Mysterio, doing this crowd-pleasing number...

... then getting eliminated by Gunther.

At 24, we got a rumored return from another Hall of Famer.

Edge came straight for The Judgement Day, eliminating Finn Bálor and Damian Priest. He was working to dump Dom when his teammates came back to help Mysterio eliminate Edge instead. Rhea Ripley attacked the Rated R Superstar on the ramp, which gave us another surprise. She didn’t enter the match, but we’ll alway pop for Beth Phoenix.

Logan Paul was our final surprise. He hadn’t been seen since injuring his knee while winning over fans in a loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but he didn’t look to have missed a beat, surviving a group attack when he entered at 29 to deliver this amazing spot with Richochet.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Paul was eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes, but not before setting up a possible WrestleMania 39 program when he sent Seth Rollins over the top rope.

Like we said up top, not a lot of names. But perhaps it was quality over quantity?

You tell us. And you can read more about that and everything that happened at the 2023 Royal Rumble coverage in our live blog here.