Rhea Ripley wins the Royal Rumble

By Geno Mrosko
While the men’s Royal Rumble match went in with a clear favorite to win — and Cody Rhodes did just that — the women’s Royal Rumble had no such narrative to work off. No, they went into tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with a blank canvas to tell a story to set up a WrestleMania title match.

They told that story by having Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley enter at number one, go for over an hour, and ultimately score three of the final four eliminations — and six total — to punch her ticket to WrestleMania and a championship match of her choosing.

Here was the order of entrants:

  1. Rhea Ripley
  2. Liv Morgan
  3. Dana Brooke
  4. Emma
  5. Shayna Baszler
  6. Bayley
  7. B-Fab
  8. Roxanne Perez
  9. Dakota Kai
  10. IYO SKY
  11. Natalya
  12. Candice LeRae
  13. Zoey Stark
  14. Xia Li
  15. Becky Lynch
  16. Tegan Nox
  17. Asuka
  18. Piper Niven
  19. Tamina
  20. Chelsea Green
  21. Zelina Vega
  22. Raquel Rodriguez
  23. Mia Yim
  24. Lacey Evans
  25. Michelle McCool
  26. Indi Hartwell
  27. Sonya Deville
  28. Shotzi
  29. Nikki Cross
  30. Nia Jax

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

  1. B-Fab (Rhea Ripley)
  2. Dana Brooke (Damage CTRL)
  3. Emma (Dakota Kai)
  4. Roxanne Perez (Damage CTRL)
  5. Natalya (Damage CTRL)
  6. Shayna Baszler (Damage CTRL)
  7. Candice LeRae (IYO SKY)
  8. Tegan Nox (Asuka)
  9. Chelsea Green (Rhea Ripley)
  10. Dakota Kai (Becky Lynch)
  11. IYO SKY (Becky Lynch)
  12. Becky Lynch (Bayley)
  13. Bayley (Liv Morgan)
  14. Xia Li (Zelina Vega)
  15. Tamina (Michelle McCool)
  16. Zoey Stark (Sonya Deville)
  17. Zelina Vega (Lacey Evans)
  18. Indi Hartwell (Sonya Deville)
  19. Nia Jax (like 11 women)
  20. Lacey Evans (Raquel Rodriguez)
  21. Sonya Deville (Asuka)
  22. Michelle McCool (Rhea Ripley)
  23. Shotzi (Mia Yim)
  24. Mia Yim (Piper Niven)
  25. Piper Niven (Raquel Rodriguez)
  26. Raquel Rodriguez (Rhea Ripley)
  27. Nikki Cross (Liv Morgan)
  28. Asuka (Rhea Ripley)
  29. Liv Morgan (Rhea Ripley)

This was a really fun match with plenty of cool surprises, some great moments, and a really well laid out creative finish.

Get complete Royal Rumble results and coverage of every match on the card right here.

