Rhea Ripley wins the Royal Rumble

While the men’s Royal Rumble match went in with a clear favorite to win — and Cody Rhodes did just that — the women’s Royal Rumble had no such narrative to work off. No, they went into tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with a blank canvas to tell a story to set up a WrestleMania title match.

They told that story by having Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley enter at number one, go for over an hour, and ultimately score three of the final four eliminations — and six total — to punch her ticket to WrestleMania and a championship match of her choosing.

#RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE!@RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number 1️⃣ spot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA!!! pic.twitter.com/5zWrk4QwKN — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Here was the order of entrants:

Rhea Ripley Liv Morgan Dana Brooke Emma Shayna Baszler Bayley B-Fab Roxanne Perez Dakota Kai IYO SKY Natalya Candice LeRae Zoey Stark Xia Li Becky Lynch Tegan Nox Asuka Piper Niven Tamina Chelsea Green Zelina Vega Raquel Rodriguez Mia Yim Lacey Evans Michelle McCool Indi Hartwell Sonya Deville Shotzi Nikki Cross Nia Jax

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

B-Fab (Rhea Ripley) Dana Brooke (Damage CTRL) Emma (Dakota Kai) Roxanne Perez (Damage CTRL) Natalya (Damage CTRL) Shayna Baszler (Damage CTRL) Candice LeRae (IYO SKY) Tegan Nox (Asuka) Chelsea Green (Rhea Ripley) Dakota Kai (Becky Lynch) IYO SKY (Becky Lynch) Becky Lynch (Bayley) Bayley (Liv Morgan) Xia Li (Zelina Vega) Tamina (Michelle McCool) Zoey Stark (Sonya Deville) Zelina Vega (Lacey Evans) Indi Hartwell (Sonya Deville) Nia Jax (like 11 women) Lacey Evans (Raquel Rodriguez) Sonya Deville (Asuka) Michelle McCool (Rhea Ripley) Shotzi (Mia Yim) Mia Yim (Piper Niven) Piper Niven (Raquel Rodriguez) Raquel Rodriguez (Rhea Ripley) Nikki Cross (Liv Morgan) Asuka (Rhea Ripley) Liv Morgan (Rhea Ripley)

This was a really fun match with plenty of cool surprises, some great moments, and a really well laid out creative finish.

