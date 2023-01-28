“No disqualifications, no count outs, anything goes!”

That’s what the ring announcer revealed about the MOUNTAIN DEW Pitch Black match brought to you by MOUNTAIN DEW as LA Knight was walking to the ring and fans continued wondering what exactly to expect of his battle with Bray Wyatt. “What the hell is about to happen here?” the just returned Pat McAfee asked. “I know it’s sponsored by MOUNTAIN DEW!”

Touché, Pat.

When the bell rang, the lights went out and came back up neon, the MOUNTAIN DEW brand visible right there in the middle of the ring. Wyatt had his face painted so that the light would make him look monstrous while Knight’s trunks were glowing green. It was a spectacle, that’s for damn sure.

In the end, they did a big spot or two, with Knight putting Wyatt through the announcer’s desk, but it was Bray who won the match clean after hitting Sister Abigail.

After, Wyatt appeared to put a mask on and got even spookier, chasing Knight around the arena, eating repeated shots from a lit up kendo stick. Bray caught up eventually and put him down with the Mandible Claw. That’s when Uncle Howdy showed up and jumped from a very high stage through the table Knight was on — though he clearly missed him completely — which, for some reason, exploded flames all around it.

