Royal Rumble 2023 results: Bianca Belair is still your Raw women’s champion

By Geno Mrosko
Uncle Howdy at least appeared to be assisting Alexa Bliss during Monday Night Raw recently, but he put himself through a table (ahem) not long before Bliss got her shot at Bianca Belair and the Raw women’s championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event tonight (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Would that mean she would have to go it alone?

He did kind of blow himself up, after all.

As it turns out, Bliss did have to go it alone and the result of that was a pretty basic match that she had a moment or two in but ended clean via pinfall after Belair hit her with just one Kiss of Death.

That was it.

Except, of course, that wasn’t it.

The loss was immediately followed by a video of Howdy asking once again “do you feel in charge” and the lights going down as Bliss looked on, tears in her eyes.

Yep.

